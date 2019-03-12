Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Evelyn TURNER

Notice Condolences

Dawn Evelyn TURNER Notice
TURNER, Dawn Evelyn. Passed away peacefully at Summerset Down the Lane, Hamilton, on 10th March 2019. Loved wife of the late Peter. Much loved mother of Graham (deceased), Colin, Ian, and John. Loved mother-in-law of Janette, Onnie, and Julia. Adored Nana of 5 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. A celebration service for Dawn will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 15 March 2019 at 10:30am followed by private cremation. Dawn will be available for viewing before the service from 9am till 10am. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hamilton Hearing Association, 27 O'Neill St, Claudelands, Hamilton 3214 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Turner family C/- PO Box 20227, Hamilton 3241.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.