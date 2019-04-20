Home

Dawn Elaine (nee Ricketts) (Frank aka Frankie) LEHMANN

Dawn Elaine (nee Ricketts) (Frank aka Frankie) LEHMANN
LEHMANN, Dawn Elaine (Frank aka Frankie) (nee Ricketts). Born December 17, 1927. Passed away on April 15th, 2019 in her 91st year. Beloved wife to the late Ross. Loving mother to John. Treasured granny to her six grandchildren - Ross, Victoria, Anthony, Carlos, Andrew and Dominic. A funeral service will be held Tuesday 23rd April at the St Mark's Catholic Parish, 334 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga at 10:30am. For all inquiries please contact the funeral home. Now in Jesus' Hands.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
