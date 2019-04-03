|
|
|
GILLESPIE, Dawn Clare. On Monday, 1st April 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 71 years. Cherished mum and mother in law of Peter and Leonie; Adam and Amanda; Grant and Min; and Ian and Sarah. Adored nana and great grand nana of Samantha, Nathan, Hayley, Caitlin and Ryland. A Service for Dawn will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly Thursday (tomorrow) 4th of April at 1:00 pm to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Gillespie Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
