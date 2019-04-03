Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn GILLESPIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Clare GILLESPIE

Notice Condolences

Dawn Clare GILLESPIE Notice
GILLESPIE, Dawn Clare. On Monday, 1st April 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 71 years. Cherished mum and mother in law of Peter and Leonie; Adam and Amanda; Grant and Min; and Ian and Sarah. Adored nana and great grand nana of Samantha, Nathan, Hayley, Caitlin and Ryland. A Service for Dawn will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly Thursday (tomorrow) 4th of April at 1:00 pm to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Gillespie Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.