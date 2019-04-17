Home

South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
David William (Max) MATHEWS

MATHEWS, David William (Max). Service No. 452272 LAC RNZ Airforce and Service No. 813725 PTE NZ Army J Force. Peacefully on 15th April, 2019 at Waikato Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Aged 92 Years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ruth and Ray, Louise-ann and Phil, Elizabeth and Ivan, Maxine and Mike. Adored Grandad/Poppa Max to 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Long time friend and companion to Janet. A service for Max will be held at the Tokoroa Club, Chambers Street on Thursday 18th April at 11 a.m. followed by interment at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
