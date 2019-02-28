Home

David Peter GEARY

GEARY, David Peter. Passed away Monday 25 February with Larraine, Stephen and Linda by his side. The struggle for David is over. Larraine's darling husband of 53 years, very special father of Stephen and Linda and father- in-law to David and Cindy. Much loved Morfar of Johanna and Michael. Brother of Ian and Marlene, Janet and Arnold, the late Pam and the late Lois, brother-in-law of Keith and Robyn, Carol and Karen. Loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Elizabeth Knox for their care and support. Please no flowers. A donation to the Rotary Foundation would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Online contributions can be made by going to www.rotary.org/donate A celebration of David's life will be held at St Andrew's Church, 100 St Andrews Rd, Epsom on Monday 4 March at 2pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
