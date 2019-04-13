Home

David Noel THATCHER

David Noel THATCHER Notice
THATCHER, David Noel. 91 years. Passed away on 1 April 2019 at Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital, Epsom, Auckland. Loved husband of the late Roberta (nee Bradley) and the late Margaret (nee Betts). Cherished father of Gregory and Meredith Thatcher. Pianist, skier, angler, optometrist and raconteur. Final slope skied. Final chord played. Now composing for angels. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87-233, Meadowbank, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
