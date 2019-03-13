Home

HAINES, David Leicester. Born April 24, 1939. Passed away peacefully on 6 March 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved son of the late Olive and Harold Haines. Cared for in his latter years by his loving nieces and nephews; Steve and Liz, Julie and Peter, Phil and Tracey, and Sue and Tom. In accordance with David's wishes, a private service has taken place. Toward evening, Skies sigh out their beauty calling for hush. We watch awed by silence. Dying rays - close of days.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
