David John WEST

David John WEST Notice
WEST, David John. On March 21, 2019 suddenly at his home; aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband of Catherine, loved father of Adam and Sarah and her partner Roy. Loved Grandad of Natalie and Nathan. Much loved son of Harold and Loris. Loved brother of Debbie and a loved Uncle. A service to celebrate Dave's life will be held at the Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Tuesday 26 March at 2pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the West family C/- PO box 305, Whangaparaoa 0943.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
