GALLOWAY, David John. Passed away peacefully on March 2nd 2019; tragically taken at only 56 years old. Loved younger brother of Stuart, and Bruce, brother-in-law of Rebecca, and Vicki. Uncle to Aaron, Jade, Georgia, and Ben. The kindest most gentle person God ever put breath into. Out of the world of suffering into God's garden of rest. It must be a beautiful garden for He only takes the best. A service for David will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 11.30am on Thursday 7th March 2019 followed by private cremation. Rest in peace David.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
