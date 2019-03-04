|
CROSS, Dr David John. Passed peacefully in his 93rd year surrounded by family. Much loved husband of Margaret. Father and father-in-law of Jonathan and Christine, the late Colin and Susie, Tim and Sue, Bridget and Mike. Grandfather to Hannah, Henry, Zoe, Spencer, Anthony, Pauline and Ayesha. Brother of Yolande and Warwick. Gentle, generous, kind and caring. A life well lived. Thanks to the staff at Lake View Cardiology, North Shore Hospital. A service will be held at Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Saturday, 9th March 2019 at 11:00am followed by burial in the Anglican Church Cemetery. Communications to C/- The Cross Family, PO Box 42187, Orakei 1745 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
