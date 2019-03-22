|
MERRYWEATHER, David James. On 20th March 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Beth. Loved father of Geoff and the late Craig. Father-in-law of Stephanie. Loved Da of Robert and William. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Franklin Hospice would be appreciated. A funeral service for David will be held at St Peters in the Forest, 150 Bombay Road, Bombay on Monday 25th March, at 2:00pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
