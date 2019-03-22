Home

David James MERRYWEATHER Notice
MERRYWEATHER, David James. On 20th March 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Beth. Loved father of Geoff and the late Craig. Father-in-law of Stephanie. Loved Da of Robert and William. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Franklin Hospice would be appreciated. A funeral service for David will be held at St Peters in the Forest, 150 Bombay Road, Bombay on Monday 25th March, at 2:00pm. Followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
