David George NEWTH

NEWTH, David George. On 6 April 2019, in his 89th year, at home. Loving husband of Julie, fun and active father of Craig, Andre and Roger; father-in-law of Fiona and Rachael. Poppa 'D' to Sophia, Daniel and Ella; and Grangis to Brody and Harry; and extended family Monique, Celeste and Kaytee. A celebration of David's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 15 April at 3.30pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
