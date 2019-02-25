|
|
|
MAGER, David George. Passed away on 23 February 2019 in his 94th year. Much loved husband of Marge. Loved father of Leslie and Ross, Maureen and Barry. Cherished stepfather of Gail, Sandy and Kim, Ross and Fiona and much loved grandpa to his many grand and great grandchildren. A celebration of Dave's life will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 28 February 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
