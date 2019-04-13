Home

COLLINS, David Edwin. On 11 April 2019 peacefully at Gisborne Hospital. Aged 72 years. Loved husband of Helen. Loved father of Brendan, Rachel, Nicolette and Andrew. Loved grandfather of his many grandchildren. Loved brother of Lynette, the late Keith and the late Yvonne. Special thanks to the nursing staff at Beetham Healthcare and Gisborne Hospital for their care of David. David's funeral service will be held at The Assembly of God Church, Grey Street, Gisborne at 11am on Tuesday 16 April followed by interment at the Taruheru Lawn Cemetery. All messages may be sent C/- 122 Crawford Road, Gisborne 4010. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
