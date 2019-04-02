|
|
|
SCHOFIELD, David Denis. David died suddenly, devastatingly far too young at 45 years old on the 29th March 2019. Very much loved partner of Ingrid, great mate of Jake and David's beloved hound Tommy Thomson. First born, chosen one and dearly loved son of Denis and Pammie and top brother to Anna. Loved grandson of Betty (Carcar) and the late Jim (Ginty)Tyler. Much loved nephew and cousin known as Percy the Punter to Jim and Sheila, David and Kathy, Andrew Schofield and Sally and David Crisp of Sydney. Dearly loved nephew and cousin to Jay, Carol, Amanda, Heidi and Andrew Tyler and Diana,Ross, John,Mags, Robert, Lucy, James, Pra and Michael English and Sarah, Mike, Bella and Lulu Morrah. A salute to David's life and achievements will be held for family and invited close friends later this week. Any communications to: 1/103 Vauxhall Road, Narrow Neck, Auckland 0624.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More