KEAR, Dr David CMG FRSNZ. On 5 March 2019, David passed away peacefully at Mercy Parklands Hospital, aged 95. He was a true gentleman, much loved and admired husband of the late Joan, and father and father-in-law of Phil and Bobbi, Susan and Bob, and Andrew and Karen. Special Grandpa of Oliver, James, Nikki, Chloe, Thomas, Matt and Lydia, and Great-Grandpa of Nathan, Amelia, Joshua, Luella and Matthew. A private cremation has been held. David's family invites friends to join them in celebrating his life at the Mercy Parklands chapel, Ellerslie, on Monday 11 March at 2.30pm. A separate celebration will be held at Ohope on Saturday 16 March. Please contact the family directly or email [email protected] for further details. The family wishes to thank Mercy Parklands for their exceptional, compassionate care of David over the past year.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
