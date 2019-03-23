Home

David Clyde ASTON

David Clyde ASTON Notice
ASTON, David Clyde. (Regiment 441823.) Our much loved Dad passed away after a rewarding life on Thursday 21 March 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Bess. Cherished and respected dad of Peter (deceased) and Helen, Tim and Sharon, Rob, Ginni and Alan. Much loved Poppa of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by us all. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at The Boatshed, 21 Amber Lane, Karapiro, Cambridge on Wednesday 27 March at 11:00am followed by a private burial at Hautapu RSA Cemetery. A real gentleman, a life well lived. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St John's Ambulance in David's memory.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
