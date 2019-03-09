|
MAXWELL, David Charles. Passed away in Auckland hospital on 5 March 2019. Aged 73 years. Much loved husband of Joan; father of Simon, Daniel and Brian; father in law of Monique and Becca; grandad to Sophia, Kobe, Bowen and Emerson. The family wish to thank the staff at Anne Maree Gardens for their care over the past two years. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service to celebrate David's life will be held at West Lynn Garden, 73 Parker Avenue, New Lynn at 2pm on Sunday 14 April. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Dementia Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
