|
|
|
REYNOLDS, David Callum (Dave). Born December 9, 1937. Passed away on April 14, 2019. David passed away at Middlemore Hospital. A private service has already been held. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loved and wonderfully generous Father of Joanne and Elaine, respected Father-In-Law of Paul. A life full of hard work, travel, laughter and many business achievements. Life won't be the same without you and your witty sense of humour. Memories are forever. Love you Dave.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More