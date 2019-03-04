|
|
|
CASHMORE, David Alan (Dave). Born March 8, 1945. Passed away on March 1, 2019 at Whangarei Hospital, age 73 years. Dearly loved father of Annette and Steven, father in law to Craig and Kristin, stepfather to Samantha and David, Grandad of Benjamin, Jacob, Sophia and Isobel. Special thanks to his friends, neighbours and care workers, for their tireless support since the passing of his long time partner and best mate, Pauline Joyce Hill. Rest in peace Dad. Forever in our hearts. Love always. A private gathering will be held at the house, on Wednesday 6 March, 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More