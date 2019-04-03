Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daryl JAMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daryl Patricia JAMES

Notice Condolences

Daryl Patricia JAMES Notice
JAMES, Daryl Patricia. On 1 April 2019. Beloved wife of Keith James for 54 years. Much loved sister to Jenny and sister-in-law of Melville and Dennis (deceased). Adored mother of Sara and Harley, Carey and Scott, Renee and Jim, Steve and Nazema. Devoted and loving Grandmother of Reuben and Vanessa, Olivia, Hannah-Rose and Ioane, Maddy, Bella, Jemma, Louis, Caleb, Elliot and Elyana. Very proud Great-Grandmother of Hugo and Ted. Now with her Lord. A celebration of Daryl's life will be held on Saturday the 6th of April, 10 a.m. at Gracedale Rest Home in Mount Roskill, Auckland.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.