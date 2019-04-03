|
|
|
JAMES, Daryl Patricia. On 1 April 2019. Beloved wife of Keith James for 54 years. Much loved sister to Jenny and sister-in-law of Melville and Dennis (deceased). Adored mother of Sara and Harley, Carey and Scott, Renee and Jim, Steve and Nazema. Devoted and loving Grandmother of Reuben and Vanessa, Olivia, Hannah-Rose and Ioane, Maddy, Bella, Jemma, Louis, Caleb, Elliot and Elyana. Very proud Great-Grandmother of Hugo and Ted. Now with her Lord. A celebration of Daryl's life will be held on Saturday the 6th of April, 10 a.m. at Gracedale Rest Home in Mount Roskill, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
