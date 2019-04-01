|
PATON, Darryl Kingsley. It is with great sadness on 27 March , 2019 Darryl suddenly passed away. Loved and best friend of Emily. Cherished daddy of Maisey and Alfie. Precious son of Merv and Robin. Brother and brother-in- law of Mark and Aziza and uncle of Forest and Dali. "Forever in our hearts" A celebration of Darry'ls life will be held at Eden Park, North Stand Level 5 lounge, entry from (Gate b) on Wednesday 3 April, 2019 at 2.00pm. All communications to the Paton family c/o po box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
