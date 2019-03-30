|
|
|
GAGE, Darrell Waaka. Peacefully on Friday the 29th of March 2019. Dearly loved son of Whakawhiti Rubina and the Late Waaka. Dearly loved husband of Bridget. Loved father of Freeman, Tara and Hayley. Dearly loved brother, brother in law, uncle, nephew and cousin too many. A Service for Darrell will be held at Tangata Marae, Douglas Road, Okauia, Matamata on Monday 1st of April at 11am followed by burial at the Whanau Urupa. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More