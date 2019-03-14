|
|
|
DOUGLAS, Daphne Lillian (nee Savage). On 13 March 2019 peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by family. Beloved partner to Bruce Baird. Loved wife of the Late Albert Douglas. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Dora (deceased), Allistair (deceased), Craig and Dallas, Michelle and Geoff, Jason and Karen, Lillian and Luke. Adored Nan of all her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Daphne will be held at Waihi Anglican Church, Seddon Street, Waihi, on Saturday, 16 March 2019 at 10am followed by burial. All communications to the Douglas family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
