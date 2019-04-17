|
NICHOLSON, Daphne June (June). Passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village (Napier) in her 101st year. Dearly loved wife of the late William Sheridan (Bill). Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Philippa Levy, Joy and Vic Hayes. Treasured Nana of Joanna and Fabian O'Donnell, Mark and Keren O'Toole, Sarah Hayes, David and Angela Hayes. Great-Nana of Samantha, Emma, Jamie, Piper, and Darcie. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Princess Alexandra for their wonderful care of June. In accordance with June's wishes, a private family service will be held in Hawke's Bay followed by a memorial service to be held in Auckland at a later date, to be advised. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or messages to June Nicholson's family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
