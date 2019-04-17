Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne NICHOLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne June (June) NICHOLSON

Notice Condolences

Daphne June (June) NICHOLSON Notice
NICHOLSON, Daphne June (June). Passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village (Napier) in her 101st year. Dearly loved wife of the late William Sheridan (Bill). Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Philippa Levy, Joy and Vic Hayes. Treasured Nana of Joanna and Fabian O'Donnell, Mark and Keren O'Toole, Sarah Hayes, David and Angela Hayes. Great-Nana of Samantha, Emma, Jamie, Piper, and Darcie. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Princess Alexandra for their wonderful care of June. In accordance with June's wishes, a private family service will be held in Hawke's Bay followed by a memorial service to be held in Auckland at a later date, to be advised. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or messages to June Nicholson's family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.