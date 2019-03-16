Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne MCNEIL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Jean (Hollard) MCNEIL

Notice Condolences

Daphne Jean (Hollard) MCNEIL Notice
MCNEIL, Daphne Jean (nee Hollard). Peacefully on Wednesday 13th March 2019, at Golden Pond Private Hospital aged 94. Beloved wife of the late Don. Dearly loved mother of Don and Dot (Whakatane) Ross and Mary (Melbourne) and Judy and Philip (Auckland). Loved grandmother to Bob (dec), Amanda, Antony, Ceinwen, Michael and great grandmother to Natasha, Jacob, Olivia, Sophie, Madeleine and Xavier. A celebration of Daphne's life will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Tuesday 19th March at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzhiemers NZ, Education House 178 -182 Willis Street, Te Aro Wgtn 6011 or left at the service. Communications please to the McNeil Family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.