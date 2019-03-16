|
MCNEIL, Daphne Jean (nee Hollard). Peacefully on Wednesday 13th March 2019, at Golden Pond Private Hospital aged 94. Beloved wife of the late Don. Dearly loved mother of Don and Dot (Whakatane) Ross and Mary (Melbourne) and Judy and Philip (Auckland). Loved grandmother to Bob (dec), Amanda, Antony, Ceinwen, Michael and great grandmother to Natasha, Jacob, Olivia, Sophie, Madeleine and Xavier. A celebration of Daphne's life will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Tuesday 19th March at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzhiemers NZ, Education House 178 -182 Willis Street, Te Aro Wgtn 6011 or left at the service. Communications please to the McNeil Family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
