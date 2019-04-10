Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Danny Gordon BROWN

Danny Gordon BROWN Notice
BROWN, Danny Gordon. Peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Auckland Hospital on Monday the 8th April 2019; aged 66 years. Loved son of the late Edna and Gordon Brown. Much loved brother of the late Gordon, sister-in-law Sandra, sister Christene and brother-in-law Ian. Cherished Uncle of Catherine, Nikki, Rachel, and Daniel. Great Uncle of Frankie, and Harper. We will miss your loving smile and kind heart. A service to celebrate Danny, will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel. 35 Wood Street Papakura on Friday the 12th of March at 1:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
