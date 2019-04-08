Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Bruce (Danny) TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Daniel Bruce (Danny) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Daniel Bruce (Danny). On 3rd April, 2019 (tragically), aged 52 years. Dearly loved dad of Elle and Summer, loved grandpa of Lucas, dearly loved only son of Fay and Bruce, loved brother of Debra and Carol, brother-in-law of David, uncle of Asha, Chloe, Samuel, Jesse, Hamish and Thomas. Nothing can ever fill the void that has been left in our lives. A service for Danny will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 10th April, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Taylor family C/- the above Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.