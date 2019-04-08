|
|
|
TAYLOR, Daniel Bruce (Danny). On 3rd April, 2019 (tragically), aged 52 years. Dearly loved dad of Elle and Summer, loved grandpa of Lucas, dearly loved only son of Fay and Bruce, loved brother of Debra and Carol, brother-in-law of David, uncle of Asha, Chloe, Samuel, Jesse, Hamish and Thomas. Nothing can ever fill the void that has been left in our lives. A service for Danny will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 10th April, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Taylor family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
