GIBSON, Dallas Austin Packman. Born February 27, 1937. Passed away peacefully 3 March 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Beloved son of the late Zita and Noel and much loved brother of Karen. Loved father of David loved uncle of Tanya and loved granddad of Dave. As a private funeral was requested, there will be a celebration of Dallas' life on Saturday 18 May in Hamilton. For further details, please send correspondence to David Gibson Email: [email protected] Or text: 021 0819 1330
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
