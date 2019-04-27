Home

Dale (Purvis) FLAXMAN

FLAXMAN, Dale (nee Purvis). Born March 29, 1949. Passed peacefully on Wednesday 24th April 2019; aged 70. Much loved mum of Karl and mother-in-law of Juliana. Amazing grandma of Bern and Nick. Wonderful sister to Raewyn, Valda and Bruce. At peace with her daughter, Debbie. Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 7 Glendale Rd, Glen Eden on Monday 29th April at 10.30am. Rosary on Sunday 28th April at 6.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
