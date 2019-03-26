|
WORMALD, Cyril Thomas Lomax. 23 December 1930 - 20 March 2019. Passed away peacefully at Phoenix House, Coromandel. Loved father of Christine, David (deceased), Anne (deceased) and loved Grandad of Ben. Special thanks to the staff at Phoenix House. A private cremation has been held. There will be an informal celebration of Cyril's life in the Garden Bar of the Bayview Hotel, Kaiaua Saturday 6 April, 3pm for a happy hour or so. Rest in Peace
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
