MIDDLETON, Cyril James. Born 2 September 1930, passed away peacefully on April 20 2019 in his 89th year. Beloved husband to Christine Mary Horwood. Loving father to Steve, Linda, Kim, Debbie and Adam. Treasured grandfather to eleven grandchildren, and great grandfather to eleven also. Always in our hearts. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at Auckland Memorial Park, 2163 East Coast Road, Silverdale, 12.30pm Wednesday the 24th of April.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
