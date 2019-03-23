|
PIRES, Curcino Barnabe (Cino). Resident of Chartwell, Hamilton. Ex teacher at Huntly College and Sacred Heart Girls College in Hamilton. Passed away peacefully on 21 March 2019 in Waikato Hospital, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Lynette, his two sons Anton and Andre and their families, and his extended family in New Zealand and overseas. A Requiem Mass for Cino will be held at The Cathedral Of The Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East on Monday 25th March 2019 at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. All correspondence to the Pires Family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
