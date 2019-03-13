Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Craig LANDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig William LANDON

Notice Condolences

Craig William LANDON Notice
LANDON, Craig William. Passed away suddenly on Saturday 9 March 2019, aged 50 years. Dearly loved husband of Andie. Adored dad of William, Gianni, Julia, and Sparky (the dog). Loved son of Irene and the late Bill, and brother of Marilyn, Grant (deceased), Graeme, and Mark. A service to celebrate Craig's life will be held in St John The Baptist Church, 87 Hastings Road, Mairangi Bay on Friday 15 March at 10.30 am, followed by private cremation. Communications for the Landon family can be sent c/o PO Box 302 524, North Harbour 0751.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.