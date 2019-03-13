|
|
|
LANDON, Craig William. Passed away suddenly on Saturday 9 March 2019, aged 50 years. Dearly loved husband of Andie. Adored dad of William, Gianni, Julia, and Sparky (the dog). Loved son of Irene and the late Bill, and brother of Marilyn, Grant (deceased), Graeme, and Mark. A service to celebrate Craig's life will be held in St John The Baptist Church, 87 Hastings Road, Mairangi Bay on Friday 15 March at 10.30 am, followed by private cremation. Communications for the Landon family can be sent c/o PO Box 302 524, North Harbour 0751.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
