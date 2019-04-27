|
|
|
DONALD, Craig (Duck). Born November 1964 in Taumarunui, NZ. Craig passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends on 24th April 2019. Beloved husband of Sheryn, and devoted Father of Dorothy and Daniel and Pop of Evelyn. Dearly loved Brother of Greg and Kaeley and treasured Uncle to many. His cheeky grin and infectious sense of humour will be missed by many. A private cremation is to be held as per Craig's wishes. No formal funeral service will be held. Please send any correspondence to 1 Mayer Place, Ranui, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
