LIEFTING, Cornelia Johanna (nee Koning). Passed away on Wednesday 3 April 2019 at Possum Bourne Hospital, Pukekohe aged 95 years. Very dearly loved wife of Johannes (John) deceased. Loved mother, mother-in-law and special friend of Kathy and Wayne (O'Halloran), Raglan; Nick and Ngaire, Bombay; Peter and Maria, Tomarata; John, Puni; Alan and Megan, Christchurch; Tony and Hinemoa, Kaikohe; Hilda and Colin (Gass), Howick; Lia and Geoff, North Shore. Dearly loved Oma of Peter, Katrina, Paul, Liam, Sean and Brendan O'Halloran. Letitia, Aydhan, Anneke, Marieke Liefting, Nathan and Justin. Christina, Natasha and Callum Liefting. Ryan Gass. Anthony Liefting and their respective spouses and partners. Special Great-Oma to her thirteen great grandchildren. Our grateful thanks to all doctors, nurses and support staff of Ward 33 East Middlemore Hospital and at Possum Bourne Rest Home and Hospital, Pukekohe, for the wonderful care of Corrie during her last days. Corrie will be at the farm at Tramway Road, Puni, from Saturday afternoon until Monday afternoon. Rosary will be recited in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Pukekohe on Monday 8th April at 7.00 pm. Requiem Mass to follow at St Patrick's Catholic Church on Tuesday 9th April at 1.00 pm followed by burial in the Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Stroke Foundation NZ, PO Box 12482, Wellington, would be appreciated. Requiescat in pace.







Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019