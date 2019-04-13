Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Cornelia VAN OOSTEROM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornelia Angelique (Angela) VAN OOSTEROM

Notice Condolences

Cornelia Angelique (Angela) VAN OOSTEROM Notice
van OOSTEROM, Cornelia Angelique (Angela). On 11 April 2019 peacefully at Eastcare Residential Home aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Henk. Loved mother & mother-in- law of Ron & Denise, Chris & Jan, Tina & Wim. Much loved Oma of Nicole, Peter, Chloe, Sam, Karl and Anthony. A special thanks to the staff and management of Eastcare for their care and concern. A service for Angela will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 26 April 2019at 10.30am followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.