Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Coreen Joyce (Lund) FITZWATER

FITZWATER, Coreen Joyce, (nee Lund). Peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Monday 4th March 2019, with John and Karen at her side. Aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Anne, John and Karen, Lynda and Paul Hereaka. Loving and cherished Gran to her 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and one to arrive. A celebration of Coreen's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Esplanade, Te Kuiti on Saturday 9th March at 1pm, followed by interment at Te Kuiti Cemetery. Donations to St John Te Kuiti would be appreciated by the family and these may be left at the service. Coreen would love you to bring flowers to celebrate her life. All communications to Fitzwater Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
