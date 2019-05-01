|
DOBBYN, Coralie Yvonne Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully on the 29th of April 2019. Dearly cherished wife of David for 50 years. Much loved, beautiful mother of Lynette and Suzanne. Mother in law of Graeme and Jason. Loving and caring Grandmother of Tamara and Josh, Ryan, Benjamin, Liam and Tash, Harrison and Elizabeth. Great Grandmother of Leo. "Until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand" A celebration of Coralie's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday the 3rd of May 2019 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
