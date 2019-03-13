|
BALME, Coral Stella May. Passed away peacefully at Lexham Park, Katikati, on 12th March 2019. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Milton (Shorty). Loved Mum of Kevin and Rosemary, and Grandma of David and Amy, Stephen and Natalie. A celebration of Coral's life will be held at Katikati RSA, Main Road, Katikati on Friday 15th March at 1pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to Balme Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
