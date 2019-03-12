Home

GOULTER, Coral Adrianne. Born April 05, 1944. Passed away March 08, 2019 at Maygrove Village Hospital, Orewa. Dearly loved wife of the late Murry, mother and mother in-law to Scott, Donna, Kiri, Geoff, grandmother to Floyd, Paige, Josh, Jordan, Hayden, great grandmother to Scarlette Rose. A loving sister, aunt and friend to many. An extraordinary lady with incredible strength of spirit now at peace. Thank you to the wonderful care of the Maygrove Hospital team. A celebration of Coral's life will be held at 1pm, 15 March at Wainui Golf Club, 35 Windmill Drive, Wainui, Auckland. All communications to 1/3 Empire Road Orewa 0931
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
