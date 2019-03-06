Home

Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Pukekohe, Auckland
09-238 9797
Cora Fay (nee Dunsbee) (Fay) MCCRAE

MCCRAE, Cora Fay (Fay) (nee Dunsbee). Passed away peacefully on 4th March 2019 at Palms Hospital, Pukekohe. Loved wife of the late John, loving mum of Lyn, Heather and Mike. Cherished Nana of Toni, Amy, Joel, Sarah and Nicola, proud NanNan of Spencer, Talia, Grace and Marley. Her golden heart stopped beating, her hard working hands came to rest. Special thanks to the staff at Middlemore and Pukekohe Respite Hospitals. To the wondeful staff at Palms Hospital, Pukekohe, our eternal appreciation for your loving care of mum these last few weeks. A service for Fay will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, West Street, Pukekohe on March 7th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Ambulance Fund, PO Box 703, Pukekohe would be appreciated, and may be left at the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
