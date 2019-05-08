|
|
|
PINK, Constance Elizabeth (Connie) (nee Clayton). Born March 03, 1927. Passed away on May 05, 2019. It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Connie, unexpectedly but peacefully at CHT Onewa, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted, loved mum of Sandra, Margaret, Mike and Adele, Richard and Effie, loved sister of the late Pete, loved grandmother of Julian, Danielle, Jake, Tom, Adam, Olivia and Marin, loved great grandmother of Imogen, Rosie, Louisa and Oscar. Ex mother in-law of Lyn, special friend of Cornelius (Kees) and proud ex UK WReN. Our family thanks the management and staff of CHT Onewa for their care. Connie will be farewelled at North Shore Memorial Park, Schnapper Rock Rd on Thursday 9th May, 2019 at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
