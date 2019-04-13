Home

South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Colleen Joyce Ngapire SIMMONDS

Colleen Joyce Ngapire SIMMONDS Notice
SIMMONDS, Colleen Joyce Ngapire. Peacefully at home on the 11th April 2019, Aged 82 Years. Dearly loved wife of the late Henry Simmonds and the late Norman Young. Much loved Mum and mother in law to Raiha and the late John, Selina and the late Tyson, Te Aue, James and the late Vera, Maria and Rai, Richard and Raewyn, Kahu and Bryan, the late Peter, and Henere and Lesley. Beloved Grandma to all her moko and great moko. "Moe mai ra i te ringa o te Atua." A tangi and service will be held at the Mangakaretu Marae, Arapuni Road on Sunday the 14th of April 2019 at 11.00 a.m. followed by burial at the whanau urupa. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
