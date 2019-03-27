|
EDWARDS, Colleen Catherine QSM. On March 24th 2019 peacefully late of Orere Point in her 78th year. Dearly loved wife for 59 years of Peter. Much loved Mum of Mandy, Craig and Selena. Adored Nana to all her grand children and great grand children. In accordance with Colleen's wishes a memorial service will be held at a later date. All communications to 77 Bays Road, Orere Point RD5 Papakura. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
