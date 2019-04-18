Home

Colleen Adeline (n?e Mahon) ROBERTS

ROBERTS, Colleen Adeline (n?e Mahon). Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 15 April 2019, one month short of her 89th birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Ollie and adored Mum and Mum-in-Law of Kay and Garry, Astrid and Dave and Simon and Rene?. Special Mama and Grandma to Michael, Rebecca, Rachel, Cameron, Hannah, Sophie and Charlotte and Great Grandma to Ollie, Toby, Harry, Elsie and Myles. A private cremation has taken place and a service to celebrate Colleen's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Selwyn Avenue, Mission Bay, Auckland on Tuesday 23 April at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dove Hospice, Glendowie would be appreciated. Donations can be made online at www.dovehospice.org.nz or to 207a Riddell Road, Glendowie, Auckland 1071. All communications to the Roberts family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
