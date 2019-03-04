|
PETTERD, Colin Raymond. Passed away peacefully on 28th February at Kenwyn Resthome, Te Aroha in his 82nd Year. Loving husband of Patricia for 60 years. Much loved father and father in-law of Shane and Diane. Much loved father of Steven. Adored and much loved grandad of Danielle and Ashley and great grandad of Macie-Rose and Clayton. A special thanks to the staff at Kenwyn Resthome for their love and care. In accordance with Colin's wishes a private family service has been held. All communications to the Petterd family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
