Colin Raymond PETTERD

Colin Raymond PETTERD Notice
PETTERD, Colin Raymond. Passed away peacefully on 28th February at Kenwyn Resthome, Te Aroha in his 82nd Year. Loving husband of Patricia for 60 years. Much loved father and father in-law of Shane and Diane. Much loved father of Steven. Adored and much loved grandad of Danielle and Ashley and great grandad of Macie-Rose and Clayton. A special thanks to the staff at Kenwyn Resthome for their love and care. In accordance with Colin's wishes a private family service has been held. All communications to the Petterd family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
