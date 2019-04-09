|
|
|
MURPHY, Colin. Service No. N677155 WO1 RNZASC. Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice Palmerston North on Saturday, April 06, 2019 aged 80 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Barbara. Loved Father of Colin and Karen, John and Adrienne , Kevin and Joanne, and Fiona and Chris. Proud grandfather of his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Good friend of Anne Fleming. A service for Colin will be held at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street Marton, on Friday, 12 April 2019 at 10:30AM. Followed by private cremation. For further information please contact 0272904255
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
