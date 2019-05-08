Home

ROGERS, Colin Matthew. Suddenly at home in Masterton on 5th May 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rona. Loved father and father-in- law of Kathryn and Matthew. Loved son of the late Matthew and May. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Janice and Lawrence, Brian and Louise and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the family may be sent C/- PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Colin's life in The Village Chapel 4 - 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Friday 10th May at 1.30pm. Gary Pickering Funerals NZIFH Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
