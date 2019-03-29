Home

FREEMAN, Colin Janson. Born 15 January 1947 died 25 March 2019. In a Clearwater, Florida, USA hospital. Eldest son of Jack and Jan Freeman. Late of Kakahi, King Country. Brother of Jacque, Diane (deceased). Dan, Rod, Janet, Barry and Jillian. Father of Jacqeline, Jason and Johnny and grandfather of Connor and Caleb Anderson. All born and resident of USA. Husband of Blanca. Happy hunting Colin. Correspondence to J Mckay 265 Whakapirau Road RD 1, Maungaturoto 0583.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
